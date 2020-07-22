Crabapple Floral in Bismarck has ‘Take a Plant, Leave a Plant’ stand

One Bismarck flower shop owner says she’s seen an increase in the number of people buying house plants during the pandemic. So much so, that people are giving them away.







Rachael Treetop is the owner of Crabapple Floral in downtown Bismarck. With people staying home so much during the pandemic, Treetop says people need that extra boost of life in their home. So last week, she put up a stand outside her shop for people to take a plant– and leave a plant.

“People have been bringing plants by and there’s new plants here almost every day. So it’s pretty exciting to see how the community’s ready to share what they have and give what they have,” said Treetop.

If you want to join in on the take a plant, leave a plant initiative, Crabapple Floral is located on East Main in Bismarck.