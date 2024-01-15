BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– The current long ‘vinter’ sweeping ND continues, with bone chilling temps and high winds to go right along with it, but this has done very little to stop the Bismarck-Mandan area’s winter festivities.

For the past couple weeks, the Bismarck area has been celebrating their first ever Vinterfest — a This is a month-long event celebrating North Dakota’s heritage and wintertime activities.

On January 15, the Heritage Center offered many different opportunities to stay out of the cold and pick up a new craft, with Native American beading and Scandinavian Rosemaling being among the many options available to visitors.

“We know that the wintertime is really long,” said education outreach supervisor Madison Milbrath. “This is certainly something that people have practiced for generations to reflect who they are, and how they pass on not only stories and heritage, but also just practical crafts. We think it’s important to continue to show future generations that this is a way of life that has been and can continue to be part of who we are here in North Dakota.”

If you missed the crafts today, they will also be available in the heritage center on January 16 , from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For a list of many other Vinterfest celebrations, click here.