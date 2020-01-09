Crash in McKenzie County closes portion of Highway 85

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and local emergency managers responded to a vehicle crash in McKenzie County Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, McKenzie County Emergency Management alerted the public to a “bad wreck” on Highway 85 near Patriot Fuels west of Watford City.

“Going to be closed down for a couple of hours,” the post from 7:24 central time read.

Emergency officials in McKenzie County told KX News that at least one person died in the crash. We are awaiting more details from the Highway Patrol.