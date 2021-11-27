Crash involving a Mack Semi-Truck injures two near Newtown

A man from Stanley, ND was seriously injured on Friday night after he collided with the back of a 2021 Mack Semi-Truck pulling a propane tanker that was slowing down to make a turn onto Highway 8 from Highway 23 at approximately 6:12 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Semi-Truck, which was driven by a 55-year-old woman from Dickinson, was traveling eastbound on Highway 23 when she slowed down attempting to turn northbound onto Highway 8.

The 43-year-old man from Stanley then collided with the back of the truck and came to rest behind it.

Reports say he was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained significant injuries and had to be airlifted to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The NDHP also stated they believe that the man suffered a medical condition at the time of the crash which

was a contributing factor to the accident.

The Dickinson woman sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Trinity Hospital.

Highway 23 was shut down for approximately one hour until vehicles could be moved off the roadway.

No hazmat was released from the propane tanker as a result of the rear-end collision.