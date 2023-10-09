LAKOTA, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people are injured right now, after a driver hit two NDDOT workers on U.S. Highway 2. North Dakota Department of Transportation workers were actively working on patching a section on U.S. Highway 2 near Lakota around 1:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 9, two workers were outside their vehicle working on the road with another worker in a plow truck in the right lane when an International 4000 struck not only the plow, but a worker patching the road. The vehicle also hit additional patching equipment and an unoccupied NDDOT pickup truck.

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old man from Emerado, suffered minor injuries in the crash, and the struck pedestrian, a 25-year-old man from Michigan, ND, sustained serious injuries. Both individuals were brought to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for treatment.

The crash remains currently remains under investigation.