RAY, N.D. (KXNET) — Two men are seriously injured after a crash, four miles west of Ray.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, just before 3:30 this afternoon a 31-year-old Minot man, driving a 2002 Ford F350 rear-ended a 4430 tractor towing a bailer driven by a 67-year-old man from Ray.

The 67-year-old was thrown from the tractor on impact and suffered serious injuries as a result.

The F350 went into the ditch and the 31-year-old Minot man was pinned inside and had to be extricated.

That man also suffered serious injuries.

Both were transported by ambulance to a nearby medical center.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.