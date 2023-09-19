MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash south of Minot.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 83 and 107th Ave SW.

There were reported injuries, and those involved were transported to Trinity Health. The number of people involved is unknown, as well as the extent of injuries.

Officials say the roads are not closed, and the area is being cleared.

This is an ongoing story, and we will continue to update as more information comes in.