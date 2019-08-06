Crayola, schools team up to teach recycling

Did you know Crayola has a program called ColorCycle?

With all of the focus on Back to School supplies, it’s important to know there’s an option for recycling all those old markers.

Crayola ColorCycle will accept all brands of plastic markers, not just Crayola markers. That includes dry erase markers and highlighters. If you collect the dead markers, they’ll send you a free shipping label & you can ship them back to Crayola to be recycled.

To get started with the program, go here.

ColorCycle is currently in the US and parts of Canada. You can check here for Frequently Asked Questions about the program.