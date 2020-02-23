Crazy Cravings is Giving Away A Trip To Las Vegas — As Part of Their 1st Anniversary

Crazy Cravings is one of Williston’s only Mexican Restaurants.

Since opening, the authentic, freshly made food has gotten nothing but positive support from the community.

As a part of their one year anniversary, next Saturday, they will give someone a 4-week trip to Las Vegas. Everything paid for.

So, how does it work?

For every purchase made, customers will be entered into a raffle drawing, and March 7th, a winner will be chosen.

“We can’t wait to have the community come out and enjoy the food they love.” Crazy Cravings Owner, Jesus Torres, says.

There will be other prizes to win as well during the raffle.

