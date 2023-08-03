MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People were learning something new with the help of the state’s Department of Commerce, as the department hosted a multi-state placemaking best practices workshop at Minot State University.

This workshop brought in leaders from around different states to learn strategies for placemaking. For those who don’t know what placemaking is, Maria Efertz says it’s a way to create a place you want to live, work, and stay.

She also says this is a chance to showcase what other states and communities do to make their area more attractive.

Effertz says those who were in attendance are like a community themselves.

“Why it’s occurring is to help communities, individuals, other agencies, understand the opportunities and value of creating community and place where we can recruit and retain workforce to help economically and help our communities grow,” said Maria Effertz, the director of Community Services for the Department of Commerce.