Creative Night Out: Artist showcase their work in Minot

People were gathered all along the streets to enjoy a night out…a Creative Night Out that is.

Earlier, KX talked to one of the many artists who came out tonight to paint the city FUN!



“Wendy Kimbell, she started the Creative Night Out a few years ago and it’s just kind of grown every year.”



And more and more after that. Sheri Lien of Liens’ Jewelry says getting involved with Creative Night Out wasn’t only good for her, but also for the area.

“Those arts are so vital to a community and that is in turn vital to our downtown area.” says Lien.

So vital, that over the years her and family have become great friends with artist Andy Knudson, and even showcases some of his art in their store.



She adds, “Andy is a great artist. He is known, mostly for his painting on turkey feathers. He does mostly wildlife art and he does a lot of custom things for people.”

Having moved away from Minot, Andy says it’s important for him to come back to the place that’s given so much to him.

“North Dakota supports me as well and. So I love doing shows here. I would like to ultimately live here again. My wife and I live in Minnesota. She’s from here but yeah we would like to move back at some point.” says Knudson.



Andy says that events like Creative Night out are good for artists to be able to showcase their art and talents.



He says, “Yeah it’s great to make people aware of who’s here and what we do. Whether you’re local or not as local, like I am now. Yea. A lot of these people don’t have avenues to get their work out and to be seen.”



And the organizer of this event says she hopes this will be an avenue that artist and business owners can benefit from for many years to come.

The fun doesn’t end there. There will be events going on all weekend, celebrating the arts.