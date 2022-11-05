BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Art and Gallery Association’s November exhibitions have opened for the month — one focused on ceramics throughout history, and another showcasing artistic looks at some of our favorite animals.

The feature exhibit on display at the gallery this November is “Badlands Origins” — a ceramics showcase featuring the works of Fargo-based award-winning ceramicist, community art activist, and educator Brad Bachmeier.

Bachmeier is a recognized public artist, being one of the 19 brick sculptors in the United States, has received the ND Governor’s Award in the Arts for a career of “significant and sustained impact”, and currently serves as a full professor and the Program Director of Art Education and Art Therapy at Minnesota State University. He is the recipient of over 50 regional, national and international grants and awards, and his work can be found in every state, as well as in multiple museums, the ND Governor’s Mansion, and Michelle Obama’s personal collection. Now, he brings his work to Bismarck for viewing and purchase.

The theme of the display focuses on human evolution through the art of ceramics, using such indications as parent materials, archaeological findings, references to landscapes, and cultural patterns to tell the stories of Native Americans in the Badlands area.

Brad himself states that the exhibit showcases his “Conservation through Clay” project, and provided a sample of his discoveries — particularly findings from his two most recent residences in North Dakota and Montana.

Rivelets Wall Platter, $500 each.

“Persistence”, not for sale.

“Twi Sisters”, $1800

Textured wall plates, $125 each.

“Canyon Voices”, $4,000.

“Badlands”, $1400

November’s featured BAGA member is Kristy Little, who was born in Bismarck and currently lives with her family in Baldwin. While Little has worked on all sorts of art projects — from sketches to logo design — but her favorite thing to do is pastels of animals, both domestic and in the wild. She’s only begun displaying and exhibiting her work recently, but people are already going wild for it.

“Hedgehog”, $375.00

“Baby Muley”, $450, and “Wilbur”, $500.

“Eeyore”, $600.00.

“Laughing Fox”, not for sale.

Both exhibits are on display now at the BAGA building on 422 East Front Avenue in Bismarck, and will be in place until November 23.

Complete listings of the prices for each work of art are available at the gallery. For more information about this month’s lineup, visit the BAGA’s website here.