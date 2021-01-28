Credit Analyst shares tips for paying down debt with minimum interest

Americans racked up an average of more than $1,300 in credit card debt over the holiday season, according to a survey done by MagnifyMoney in the new year.

We sat down with a Credit Industry Analyst for recommendations on how to pay it down with as little interest as possible.

Analyst Nathan Grant says the first thing you should look into is a balance transfer credit card. It’s exactly what it sounds like. You transfer a balance, or portion of one, from a high-interest credit card to the new card.

Grant says most credit card issuers have a card that functions this way, many with a zero-interest introductory period, but you’ll want to make sure you can pay it off before that period is up.

If you don’t qualify for a transfer card, he says there is another approach, “The popular avalanche method of debt repayment. What that is, is basically, you pay at least the minimums on all of your credit cards that you have, but then whatever card has the highest APR, you actually put any extra that you can onto that card. Once you pay that balance off in full, you take whatever you were spending to pay on that card, toward the next highest interest credit card.”

He says by focusing on paying off the debt with the highest interest, you’re saving money in the long run.

