Creekside Wings ‘N Burgers in Bottineau

A burger restaurant in Bottineau has customers coming back.

Creekside Wings ‘N Burgers opened this past summer. It used to be an old gas station, but the owner purchased the building and renovated it to be a restaurant.

Her original idea was to open a healthy store that helps people detoxify. But, after hearing around town about a good cook, she said she couldn’t pass up on the opportunity.

“According to what customers are demanding,” said owner Susan Tam. “If they come up with something, ‘I wish to have something like this.’ So we will try it out and if it works, we will serve that. We are pretty open to what customers would like.”

Tam said they cut everything fresh each day and that the bread comes from Family Bakery which is local to Bottineau.

Creekside Wings ‘N Burgers is open Wednesday through Monday and is on HWY 5.

