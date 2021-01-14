Crews battling fire near Lemmon, South Dakota

WEST OF LEMMON, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are battling a fire west of Lemmon, South Dakota, on Thursday evening, according to the Perkins County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Residents south and east of Lemmon are being asked to prepare to evacuate as of 7:05 p.m.
Highway 12 to the North Dakota border is closed as well as Highway 73 from Summerville to Lemmon.
The fire is visible from at least 7 miles north in North Dakota, as shown in some of the photos above.
John Lopez, who is from South Dakota, captured the video below of the fire. He says as of 9:03 p.m., the sky is dark and there is no visible fire from a distance.
