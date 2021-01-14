Crews battling fire near Lemmon, South Dakota

Becky Roesler and Lora Wilson were neighbors for more than seven years.

"I have six kids," Wilson said. "It's often loud, they're crazy. And Becky was always very sweet, didn't mind them playing loud in the yard and always told me and reminded me that this is a blessing, it goes fast, they grow up so fast."

She said Becky and her husband Bob have nothing but love for the Wilson kids, and really, the whole family.

"Friendships come in all ages," said Wilson. "I'm 38, Becky just turned 80. So it doesn't matter how old you are."

A while back, Becky built what she calls a 'fairy garden,' in her yard, and left it up to the imaginations of the kids around her to bring it to life.

All of the Wilson kids have paid a visit, but since four-year-old Mary is at the perfect age for fairies, it's become one of her favorite things.

The Wilsons recently moved across town but it may be a testament to the saying, 'distance makes the heart grow fonder.'

When asked what the Wilsons mean to her, tears came to Becky's eyes.

"They're so kind and everything," she said. "So yeah, they've brought a lot of joy to us."

Plus, the fairy garden is a perfect fit no matter where they are, because the tooth fairy needs a break once in a while, and it's thanks to these (see video above) little sugar cubes, placed by Mary and Becky, that the fairy has a bed to rest on ... now, on both ends of town ... because Mary has a fairy garden of her own, too.

It's a simple concept with a much deeper meaning than what meets the eye.

Although Becky and her husband Bob do have grandchildren, to them, they have more than enough love to share with the Wilsons, and beyond.

She said, "Especially with everything that's going in the United States and the world right now. If you just focus on the little kids, and all the joy that they bring you. That's what make people happy when they get to be our age."

So it may appear to be a little bit of lawn decor ... but to Becky, Mary, and their familes ... the fairy garden really represents a bond that lasts forever. And that's what makes Becky Roesler, Someone You Should Know.

The new neighbors that now live in the Wilson's former home also have a young daughter so Becky's fairy garden is expected to live on.