Crews rescue 78-year-old man from water in North Dakota

Local News

CLEVELAND, N.D. (KQDJ-AM) — Emergency crews have rescued a 78-year-old man after his vehicle crashed into water in North Dakota.

Stutsman County authorities were called around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after the man’s vehicle plunged into water on a county road south of Cleveland.

The water had come up to the man’s chest, but first responders were able to free him from the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

NewsDakota .com reports authorities said conditions at the time were a factor in the crash. Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

