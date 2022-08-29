TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Monday night, Towner County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crime scene in the southwest portion of the county.
According to the Towner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, this is what the post read:
“The Towner County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are actively investigating a crime scene in southwest Towner County. At this time, there is no known risk to public safety.
Additional information regarding the investigation will be available in the future.”