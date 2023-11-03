BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police in Bismarck say one person used a smartphone to help them track down some stolen goods and the person charged in the theft was in court this week.

Marcus Haase is being charged with burglary.

The incident happened in July when a person called police, telling them he used an Apple Airtag to track his table saw that was stolen from his storage unit.

Police showed up at a mobile home on Cambridge Drive and talked with a woman living there who told them she helped get Haase into the unit where they stole several of the goods.

But a warrant was sent out for Haase after it appeared he missed a court date and he was arrested earlier this week.

Haase was also cited for shoplifting in Bismarck in August.