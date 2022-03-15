According to the Bismarck Police Department’s annual report released Tuesday, crimes against persons decreased by 19% this past year.

However, there were two murders in 2021, which is an increase from no murders in both 2019 and 2020.

The number of reported sex offenses increased by 2%, as well.

Still, big changes include an 84% drop in kidnappings, a nearly 30% drop in aggravated assaults and 50% fewer human trafficking cases.

The total number of reported crimes against persons in 2021 is 1,135.

Crimes against property, overall, increased by about 6.5%

Arson cases decreased by nearly 67%, motor vehicle thefts went down by about 57% and prostitution cases went down by about 42% in 2021.

Increases were seen among crimes like weapon law violations, pornography and obscenity, and drugs or narcotics.

The total number of reported crimes against property is 5,885.

Drug overdose deaths more than doubled with 19 in 2021, compared to eight in 2020.

Non-fatal overdoses increased as well with 74 in 2020 and 134 last year.

Click here to see the full breakdown of crime, calls, arrest numbers and much more from the BPD.