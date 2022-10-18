MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Tuesday was the final day of the Everyday Heroes conference at the Grand Hotel in Minot.

The conference is put on by the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center, strengthening the roles of its multi-disciplinary team members when responding to crimes against children.

Monday’s talk was about youth and technology and Tuesday’s covered sex offenders, how they groom, and how you can protect your children from them.

The speaker compared recurring child sexual abuse and grooming to a proverbial frog in boiling water.

“It just sneaks up on them and pretty soon it’s gone on so far, that then they’re afraid that if they tell, people will blame them. Or feel like they led it on or participated, or were compliant or something and it makes it harder and harder for kids to tell. Offenders describe that as getting kids roped in,” said Cory Jewell Jensen, the senior trainer for CBI Consulting.

According to Homefacts.com, there are more than 2,000 registered sex offenders in North Dakota.