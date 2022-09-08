BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Crisis Care Chaplaincy is asking area churches and other organizations to help promote the upcoming Faith and Blue Event.

According to a news release, Faith and Blue was launched in 2020 to create safer and stronger communities by enabling local partnerships between law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses, and community groups through local faith-based organizations.

The initiative creates a positive police-community relationship through solutions-focused, in-person, socially distanced, and/or virtual activities that are organized jointly by faith-based or other community groups and law enforcement agencies.

“What we are really needing this year, is for our local religious institutions to display posters throughout their houses of worship and to announce this event to their congregations,” said Chaplain Greg Carr. “If a location needs posters, we will supply them. They only need to contact us. Then, of course, they are invited to join us at the event, as we make our communities better!”

This year’s open house will be at Shiloh Christian School, located at 1915 Shiloh Drive, Bismarck, on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will have emergency vehicles on display, free food, an obstacle course, an appearance by former Minnesota Viking safety Jack Brewer, and lots of fun getting to know your local, county, state, and federal law enforcement.

Eight local law enforcement agencies will participate in the event: