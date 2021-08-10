Crop duster pilot killed in Emmons County crash

Correction: The video above and an earlier version of this story misspelled Trooper Michael Wald’s last name. We’ve corrected his name in the story below.

What started as a crop dusting job turned fatal for one man in Emmons County near Strasburg after his plane crashed in a field.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday morning near 7th Avenue and 92nd Street when a pilot struck a power line.

The power line is still down on 92nd Street and the road is closed.

The pilot’s identity has not been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol says the chances of a crash like this one happening in the area are exceptionally low.

“This is a rare occurrence. This isn’t something that happens very often. A lot of investigative work is fixing to go into it. As far as federally, they are going to have to come in and do their investigation,” said Michael Wald.

Trooper Wald says this is the first time that he’s had to respond to something like this in 10 years.

The cause of the crash is now being investigated.