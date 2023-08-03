JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — A crop dusting plane attempting to take off from a private airstrip west of Jamestown crashed earlier this morning around 9:00 a.m. after failing to gain enough speed to safely take off.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the plane, which was being piloted by a 29-year-old man from Louisiana, failed to create enough lift on the airstrip, struck a barbwire fence, and traveled down a ravine prior to coming to rest in a pasture field.

The pilot did not sustain any injuries and the crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.