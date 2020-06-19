Crosby Kids Daycare has a few new add ons that has its kids going wild

Last Thursday, staff at Crosby Kids Daycare revealed a new sandbox and garden beds.

Day Care Board Member Traci Lund told KX News these were two vital pieces for both growth and child development.

The sandbox gives kids a new area to play and release some energy, while the garden beds give them a space to learn hands on about agriculture, as they live in a farm based community.

“They won’t leave it. You have to kind of bribe them with snack time to get out of the sandbox now, but it’s all good. They absolutely love just being able to build things and our kids are very active,” Lund said.