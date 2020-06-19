Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Crosby Kids Daycare has a few new add ons that has its kids going wild

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last Thursday, staff at Crosby Kids Daycare revealed a new sandbox and garden beds.

Day Care Board Member Traci Lund told KX News these were two vital pieces for both growth and child development.

The sandbox gives kids a new area to play and release some energy, while the garden beds give them a space to learn hands on about agriculture, as they live in a farm based community.

“They won’t leave it. You have to kind of bribe them with snack time to get out of the sandbox now, but it’s all good. They absolutely love just being able to build things and our kids are very active,” Lund said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mineral Rights"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Crosby Daycare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby Daycare"

Crosby New Pool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby New Pool"

New Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hours"

Grant Extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Extended"

Oil Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Wells"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Body found after search in Missouri River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found after search in Missouri River"

Vehicle Submerged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle Submerged"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19"

Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances"

Medora Musical

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Musical"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Pasta Local Peas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasta Local Peas"

Small Town Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Town Elections"

Mathern on Juneteenth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mathern on Juneteenth"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss