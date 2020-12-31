Crosby woman receives national award following her efforts to support hospitalized farmer

Months after rallying the community together to help a farmer who was hospitalized, a Crosby woman is being rewarded nationally.

The Mosaic Company’s ‘Harvest Heroes’ is a contest to honor 6-people nationwide who go above and beyond to ensure a safe and successful harvest season.

Jenna Binde of Crosby was named the grand prize winner.

She got volunteers to harvest over a thousand acres of a farmer’s land after he suffered a sudden heart attack while battling a fire on his combine.

Binde says although she won the award, she was only one piece of a big puzzle.

“To me, it’s the community that got it so I think we should be thanking the community for all of this,” Binde said.

Binde says the farmer, Lane Unhjem, is doing well and is recovering.

