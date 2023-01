CENTER, N.D. (KXNET) — Crossroads Bar and Grill announced Friday that they will be closing on February 26.

According to a Facebook post, the bar has been reducing its hours over the last week or two.

From January 15 to February 1, the bar will be temporarily closed. On February 4, they will be open for the Dart Shootout by Dakota Music, with a limited menu.

They will have limited hours for the kitchen and bar in February.

