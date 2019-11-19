Crosswalk project in Minot moves to second reading

In continuing coverage, a major safety concern at one intersection in Minot.

Last week, Minot City Council voted to move ahead with the 3rd Street/Burdick project costing over $100,000. Tonight, it is one step closer to getting the funds it needs.

“The federal funds were capped on this project at about 95,000, or excuse me, about $88,000 and then anything above that was 100 percent city. So because council elected to approve that bid, then the additional funding had to be allocated,” said Lance Meyer, City Engineer.

Tonight was the first reading for the adjustment where the funds will come from. If approved in the second reading, work will begin on it next Spring.

