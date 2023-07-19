BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There was a big gathering at Sertoma Park in Bismarck on Wednesday for Family Riverwalk Day — an event that brings families from across the county together for a good cause.

At the event, organizers brought in live music, games, and ice cream. Kids could get their faces painted, play cornhole, or climb around the playgrounds. Central Dakota Humane Society says it’s always a great way to bring people together.

“We decided to come and participate in Family Day River Walk because it’s just so much fun,” said Central Dakota Human Society member Cameo Skager. “It’s getting the community together. We get to see some many people and talk to them about our mission, and have so much fun.”

Family Day River Walk continues until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.