BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota March for Life made its return to the North Dakota State Capitol this year.

This is the first March for Life at the Capitol since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The blistering cold didn’t stop UMary students and local churches from coming together for the March for Life.

People who came out say they support life at all stages and want to encourage people that all life is special.

UMary student Lauren Wilkins says it’s wonderful that so many people came out.

“I think to be able to support those around us is our greatest gift that’s what we are made for. We are made for community. So, to be here with all these people and to share in this is such a joy,” said Wilkins.

Reisa Dalton is a junior at UMary and says her parents taught her the importance of supporting others.

She says now that she is older, it’s her responsibility to love and see the dignity in every life.

“I have to make a choice now to make a difference. And to stand out even when it’s cold. It’s my responsibility now. I’m growing up and I’m young and this doesn’t necessarily impact my life every day this debate but I want it to,” said Dalton.