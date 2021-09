The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a release occurring Wednesday, September 8 at the Gunslinger Federal 3-12-1H well, about 14 miles northwest of Keene, North Dakota.

Slawson Exploration Company, Inc reported Wednesday that 1,142 barrels of produced water and 24 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction.

The product was contained on-site and cleanup is underway. At the time of reporting all product released had been recovered and hauled away.