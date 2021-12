FILE – In this June 11, 2019, photo a pump jack operates in an oil field in the Permian Basin in Texas. The world may be heading into an oversupply of oil, and that possibility is hanging over members of the OPEC cartel, which will meet later this week to decide whether to further cut production to boost prices. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a crude oil release occurring Sunday, December 19 at the Hoffmann 150-98-18-19-10H well, about 1 mile north of Watford City.

Ovintiv reported Sunday that 360 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. Product was contained on-site. At the time of the report, all 360 barrels of oil had been recovered.

A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup required.