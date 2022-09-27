TIOGA, N.D. (KXNET) — Workers have now recovered most of the oil after a crude oil spill near Tioga that happened around last Tuesday, September 20.

About 8,400 gallons of oil was released after the line was stuck by third-party contractor Stealth Oilwell Services.

The line is operated by Enable Bakken Crude and is about 14 miles south of Tioga.

The oil spill impacted agricultural land.

“This one’s gonna be, it’s all going to be dig and haul. The slow part was getting around the pipeline and then most of it, like I said, tracked along their borehole so they’ll just dig that up. Luckily there’s no other pipeline in there right now so it should be a pretty quick and straightforward cleanup,” said Bill Suess, the spill investigation program manager for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Personnel from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality are inspecting the site and monitoring the cleanup.