Crude oil spill west of Williston Monday totals 600 barrels

Roughly 600 barrels of oil apparently spilled earlier today at a saltwater disposal well 16 miles west of Williston.

WISCO, an oil and gas production company based in Williston, reported Monday that equipment failure at the WISCO 1 saltwater disposal was responsible for the spill.

Product was contained on-site and, at the time of reporting, all 600 barrels of crude oil had been recovered.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified and a state inspector has been dispatched to the location.

