BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Have you taken a liking to cycling? If you want to quickly traverse Bismarck’s trails, help reduce the traffic on the roads, and do both while having a mix of exercise and fun, then the new BCycle program from the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District– a system of public rental bikes across the city — may be the perfect solution.

Originally founded by the 2020 Leadership Bismarck-Mandan Project Team, the program has since gained multiple sponsors, including Blue Cross Blue Shield ND Caring Foundation, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, and the North Dakota Department of Health.

Using the new bike rental system, guests have the ability to explore the community around them, use Bismarck’s public trails, and see the great outdoors in a fresh and fast new way.

The BCycle program will have stations available in each of the following locations:

Sertoma Park

Pioneer Park

BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center

Peace Park

Rides on the BCycle system are $5 for the first hour of use, and $0.7 for every extra minute until the bike is returned to a station.

In order to celebrate the launch of the BCycle program, a launch party will be held August 23 at the Sertoma Park bike station, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The event is free and open to anyone to attend.

Bike sponsorships for the 2022-2023 season are still available. More information about the BCycle program, the launching event, and how to become a sponsor can be found at bisparks.org/bcycle.