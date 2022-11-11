MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, November 18, when locally owned and operated Minot Crumbl Cookies opens its door.

According to a news release, store owners Gary and Carey Nunley, with their Nephew Dallen Howell, say that they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans of Crumbl’s perfectly portable pink boxes.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays.

Community and city officials are invited to join the celebration.

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store also provides more than 70 career opportunities to Minot locals.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.

Don’t miss the weekly flavor drops Sundays at 6 p.m. MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the grand opening.

Starting Wednesday, November 23, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online.

Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies now.

Crumbl is located at 1204 24th Ave SW in Minot.

About Crumbl

Crumbl Cookies’ mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world.

Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, UT by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley.

In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 500 locations in 40+ states.

Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes.

Visit Crumbl online, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram, or at any of its nationwide locations.