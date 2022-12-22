MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A state-of-the-art facility is officially on its way to help prepare high school and college students with career opportunities.

The building renovations for Minot’s future career and technical education center are now underway with the City Council’s decision to fund an additional $1.84 million through Hub City funds.

Hub money is designed to allow the cities in Western, North Dakota, which are hubs for oil field activity, to deal with the rapidly expanding infrastructure required, as a result of the oil boom.

The money comes from the state.

The total cost for the building is more than $5 million which includes renovations on the first and second floors.

The center, once done, will teach 150 students each year, a variety of different trades that will help support workforce needs across Western North Dakota.

“Were anticipating many more programs to come into that center. And not only just in the center but also throughout the community of Minot, supporting workforce training and career and technical education programming. This dental 4A is really a heavy lift for us. And two programs that are very much needed in western North Dakota. We’re excited to be able to bring them with your partnership to the City of Minot,” said Dr. Carmen Simone, the dean of Dakota College at Bottineau.

Dental assisting programs will start in the newly renovated CTE Building next August.