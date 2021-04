Cheese curds and butter burgers are coming to the Capital City.

Tuesday afternoon, officials broke ground on a new Culver’s location in Bismarck.

The Wisconsin-based fast food restaurant will be owned and operated by the same owners of the Mandan Culver’s and they hope to have the Bismarck location up and running in August.

It will be located in north Bismarck next to Mackenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub.