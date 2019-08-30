Culvers on the Way to Minot

Duemelands Commerical Real Estate says a Culvers is in the works to open in Minot.

This would be the sixth Culvers to come to North Dakota.

The fast-food chain serves made-in-house custard, butter burgers and cheese curds.

The owners and builders are currently going through the construction and permit process.

Duemelends couldn’t give us an exact location yet but did say a ‘Coming Soon’ sign will soon be placed on the property.

The real estate company says they are excited to have the fast-food chain in the Minot market soon.