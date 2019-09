Minot residents will have a new place for hamburgers and frozen treats early next year.

Culver’s restaurant has been around since 1984 and will now call Minot home. Pre-construction work began on the South Broadway location last week and the site manager says the building will be up by December of this year. Customers can expect to enjoy frozen custard and cheese curds next February.

This will be the sixth Culver’s location in North Dakota.