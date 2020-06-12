Curvy Flamingo Boutique offers plus-size options for BisMan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Curvy Flamingo is open in Mandan. It’s a boutique that specializes in plus size clothing.

Becky Freidt started selling clothing in 2016 online and at vendor shows. She’s had a brick and mortar business in Mandan for almost two years now. Curvy Flamingo caters to plus-size women offering customers a better selection of clothing compared to other retailers.

She says she wants to help all women feel empowered regardless of clothing sizes.

“I love to shop. I love clothes and there’s not a lot of plus-sized options in town so I just thought that would be a fun way to bring some plus sizes to the community,” said Freidt.

She says because of the pandemic, she takes appointments Monday through Friday, and Saturday the shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shop is located at 500 Main St W in Mandan. For more information go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bike Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Shortage"

Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform"

Couple Reunited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple Reunited"

Signs of Positivity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Positivity"

Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12"

Prepare for a windy and hot weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a windy and hot weekend"

FURRY FRIDAY 6-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY 6-12"

Life Hacks: Coke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Coke"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Care19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Update"

Sharing COVID-19 Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing COVID-19 Data"

Talkings to Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talkings to Kids"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Wild Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wild Animals"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Business Liability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Liability"

Manna Back Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manna Back Open"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge