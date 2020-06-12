Curvy Flamingo Boutique offers plus-size options for BisMan

The Curvy Flamingo is open in Mandan. It’s a boutique that specializes in plus size clothing.

Becky Freidt started selling clothing in 2016 online and at vendor shows. She’s had a brick and mortar business in Mandan for almost two years now. Curvy Flamingo caters to plus-size women offering customers a better selection of clothing compared to other retailers.

She says she wants to help all women feel empowered regardless of clothing sizes.

“I love to shop. I love clothes and there’s not a lot of plus-sized options in town so I just thought that would be a fun way to bring some plus sizes to the community,” said Freidt.

She says because of the pandemic, she takes appointments Monday through Friday, and Saturday the shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shop is located at 500 Main St W in Mandan. For more information go here.