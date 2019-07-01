Custer Health Adding Biohazard Kiosk for Needles, Sharps

A safe place to throw away syringes and sharps will soon be available every day and every hour of the week in Mandan.

Tuesday, July 2nd, Custer Health in Mandan will place a red, biohazard container on the south side of their building (403 Burlington Street SE) for people to safely dispose of syringes.

However, this container is not meant to replace the Mandan Good Neighbor Project which is a needle exchange program.

Custer health reminds people enrolled in that program to continue to use the correct syringe exchange days.

Anyone using the kiosk is asked to place syringes in a hard-sided container, such as a milk jug or pop bottle, with a taped lid. They ask no one place a loose syringe or needle in the kiosk.

