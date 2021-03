FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Custer Health, in Mandan, is adding a new location for its vaccine clinics.

The new clinic, on Friday, has more than 150 open appointments available and will be held at 1100 32nd Ave SE, in Units D and E off of Memorial Highway.

According to a press release, Friday’s clinic will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. When arriving, you may utilize street parking first, and parking at Midway Lanes for overflow.

To sign up for Friday’s clinic or future clinics, go to www.ndvax.org.