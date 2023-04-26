MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Custer Health will soon be known by a new name — Western Plains Public Health.

Western Plains Public Health (WPPH) operates in Morton, Grant, Mercer, Oliver, and Sioux counties. Prior to its renaming, the organization has worked to provide essential health services to local communities since the 1950s. Their programs include general nursing, immunizations, alcohol and tobacco prevention, environmental health, emergency preparedness, and care fo women, infants, and children.

“Our name doesn’t really lend one to understand what Custer Health is,” explained WPPH Administrator, Erin Ourada. “So, we recognized a need to better align with who we are, what we do, and who we serve in our communities.”

Officials say that just like Custer Health, Western Plains Public Health is dedicated to ensuring healthy communities through promotion, protection, and prevention.

“The timing was right, taking what we’ve learned and looking to the future of public health,” stated Ourada in a separate press release. “Our continued dedication to healthier communities has led us to this point, and as Western Plains Public Health, our commitment is stronger than ever.”

To celebrate the rebranding, an open house will be held in Mandan on Wednesday, May 17, from 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT at 403 Burlington Street Southeast. More information on Western Plains Public Health can be found on this website, and on the organization’s Facebook page.