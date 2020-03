Custer Health today is clarifying a mixup in reporting a case of COVID-19.

On March 28, Custer Health said it had a report of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Mercer County.

That report turned out to be incorrect.

The COVID-19 case was actually in Oliver County, the first reported in that area.

The case involves a man in his 50s. A determination for how this person contracted the disease is still under investigation.

There are no confirmed cases yet of COVID-19 in Mercer County.