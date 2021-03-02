Custer Health in Mandan now vaccinating those who work in childcare, schools

Custer Health is moving forward in the vaccination process.

The group is moving on to its final tier of Phase 1B: Childcare, pre-school and K-12 school workers.

Custer Health’s Administrator Erin Ourada says throughout the whole vaccination process, the people who fall under this category have shown the most interest in getting their shot.

That’s why they’ve decided to give them not one, but two chances to be vaccinated this week with clinics on both Wednesday and Saturday.

Ourada went on to say providing that Saturday clinic gives those who can’t leave work a chance to get their shot.

“Especially those that work in our schools that aren’t in Mandan. I know that the Mandan teachers might have a little bit more flexibility to run over to our office quick and be vaccinated whereas those outlining areas wouldn’t. And so that was really the reason for the Saturday clinic,” said Ourada.

Ourada also says they will use this week to evaluate how the clinics ran and see if they need to make any changes to accommodate everyone.

