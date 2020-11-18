Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Custer Health moving weekly testing location to Mandan Union Cemetery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Starting Tuesday, Custer Health will have a new location for COVID testing in Mandan.

The staff will now be testing people inside the maintenance building, located at the Mandan Union Cemetery.

The weekly drive-through will now allow personnel to stay indoors during the cold months.

We spoke with Erin Ourada, an administrator for Custer Health, who says they got to experience first-hand what it’s like testing in the cold last week.

“It requires your hands, and if your hands get cold you can’t do the tests that are required of you. And so we do need an indoor option so that we could continue providing the testing that’s required throughout the winter months,” said Ourada.

She also says this week’s testing event will go an hour longer because of additional tests they received in preparation for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit

Club Sports

Donate For A Donut

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/17

Thanksgiving Break

City Hall

Hunter Donations

Cattle Truck

After the Whistle: Linton-HMB State Championship

After the Whistle: Langdon-Edmore-Munich State Championship

ATW: Class AA Championship Wrap Up

ATW: Class AAA Championship Wrap Up

Tuesday's Forecast: The warming trend continues

Black Friday Shopping

NDC NOV 17

Dickinson Trinity Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Legislators Ask for Change

Let them play protest

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss