Custer Health moving weekly testing location to Mandan Union Cemetery

Starting Tuesday, Custer Health will have a new location for COVID testing in Mandan.

The staff will now be testing people inside the maintenance building, located at the Mandan Union Cemetery.

The weekly drive-through will now allow personnel to stay indoors during the cold months.

We spoke with Erin Ourada, an administrator for Custer Health, who says they got to experience first-hand what it’s like testing in the cold last week.

“It requires your hands, and if your hands get cold you can’t do the tests that are required of you. And so we do need an indoor option so that we could continue providing the testing that’s required throughout the winter months,” said Ourada.

She also says this week’s testing event will go an hour longer because of additional tests they received in preparation for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.