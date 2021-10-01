Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Custer Health now providing COVID-19 booster doses

Local News

Custer Health is now providing COVID-19 booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been set for Wednesday, October 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Online registration is available for this clinic by clicking here.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available during Custer Health’s influenza clinics in Morton, Mercer, and Grant counties throughout October. Click here for a full list of these clinic times and dates and registration.

Individuals wanting a COVID-19 vaccine may also contact any Custer Health office to schedule an appointment in that office.

CDC recommends these booster shots for individuals who have completed their initial two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago:

  • Individuals aged 65 years and older
  • Individuals aged 18 and older with underlying medical conditions
  • Individuals aged 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

