MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Flu season is nearly here and Custer Health in Mandan is offering flu shots by appointment.

The event started at 12:30 p.m. and went on until 4 p.m.

Officials say it’s important for individuals, especially those who are immunocompromised to keep up to date with their vaccinations, especially with multiple respiratory viruses circling this season.

“We are moving into a season where there are more illnesses going around. some people may, unfortunately, get more than one illness at a time,” said Becky Bailey, immunization initiative coordinator. “Something we can all do to protect ourselves is to practice good handwashing and staying home if you are sick. Doing those things will help stop the spread into our communities.”

Click here to set up an appointment with Custer Health.