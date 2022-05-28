Going out for dinner at your favorite local restaurant is always a good time.

But did you know that recent studies show that around 20 percent of people typically dine and dash when out?

Imagine being a hard-working waiter, offering great service all to not be paid?

Well here in Bismarck at the local Sickies restaurant this happens more than you think.

KX spoke with waiter Johnathan Affolter, a young man working to pay his way through college who says this happens to him at least twice a month.

And sure enough, today was one of those days.

Affolter shares that those two gentlemen sat down and enjoyed a 40-dollar meal, but got up, leaving only 8 dollars on the table.

He says though it is not the first time, it is hard and not fair to him as a waiter.

“It’s pretty rough, I only make 4 dollars an hour, so tips are my main income. So, it takes a lot not to get mad, to be honest,” he said.

Affolter says that people should consider how they would like to be treated if they were in his position.

Another waiter too said the same thing happened to her 2 days ago.