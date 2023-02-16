BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is leading the way for cyber security.

This is the second year for Cyber Madness, which is held at Bismarck State College.

“We are very happy to have doubled this year. We had over 50 students last year and now we have over 100 students,” said Tony Aukland, the cybersecurity education and public awareness manager.

Students will work to solve a variety of cybersecurity challenges.

More than 20 high school teams will participate in events like capture the flag.

“The students compete in various levels on a cyber security range that was built by Paula Alto networks,” said Aukland.

Aukland says an event like this exposes students to jobs they normally don’t get to experience.

“It’s a good opportunity to expose students to IT concepts, new cyber security concepts, and the kind of careers they can go into We have full-time cyber security professionals from various different companies they can visit with,” said Aukland.

Aukland says that our world is surrounded by technology.

“There’s so much today that we do is tied in with technology and it’s important that we know how to protect that technology,” said Aukland.

North Dakota is working hard on making sure students learn how to respect and protect today’s technological industries.